SZA finally shared the album cover for her upcoming project S.O.S. via her social media on Wednesday.

Wearing an oversized jersey and Timberland boots, the “Broken Clocks” songstress sits on the end of a diving board surrounded by blue water.

Already earning millions of likes on Instagram alone, SZA’s album cover earned praise from her friends in the industry.

“This cover is INSANE,” Chloe Bailey commented under the picture, adding a heart eye emoji.

Rapper JT also offered her support to SZA, letting her know that the album cover was straight fire.

Though SZA hasn’t confirmed a release date yet for her second studio album, she said it should hit DSPs this month.

SZA recently spoke in detail of the long process behind S.O.S. The “Good Days” singer revealed that she had been working on songs for about five years. She also shared that she recorded an estimated 100 songs for S.O.S.

During an interview with Complex in October, the R&B singer admitted she had a hard time putting the album’s message and content into words.

“I don’t even know what this album is about and what it sounds like,” she explained to the publication. “Which is why I had to go to the mode of what feels good to my brain and to my energy and the songs that I think are hot, I just have to go with them.”

The highly-anticipated project comes over five years after Ctrl, which was released under Top Dawg Entertainment and RCA Records.

Featuring hit songs like “The Weekend” and “Love Galore,” the critically acclaimed 2017 album quickly climbed the charts and earned the St. Louis native several Grammy nominations.

Will you be copping S.O.S. this month? Share your thoughts on the anticipated project and album cover in the comments below.

[Via]