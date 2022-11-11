SZA is continuing the countdown for the release of her highly anticipated single “PSA.” Earlier this week, the songstress celebrated her 33rd birthday by blessing her loyal followers with a preview of new music and a visual teaser of the cryptic track . On Thursday, SZA teased even more behind the scenes moments from the upcoming video.

This time around, she showed off her curvy physique as she donned herself in glow-in-the-dark liquid. SZA shared the risqué pics with her 12.8 million followers, writing, “I just wanted to say HUGE thank you to @rick_braukis for all the cool stuff we have coming.” The “Shirt” singer added, “Your a f***ng king. Potting season. Out now.”

ACCRA, GHANA – SEPTEMBER 24: Sza performs on stage during Global Citizen Festival 2022: Accra on September 24, 2022 in Accra, Ghana. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

It’s been five years since SZA released her debut album CTRL. While the star continues to drop high quality visuals and singles, fans are still anxiously awaiting her sophomore effort. One fan tweeted, “SZA about to drop any day now, if this album anywhere near CTRL level she’s clear.” Another added, “If we get a SZA album in 2022 then this year is officially one of the best for music.”

In a recent interview with Complex, SZA shared that she’s currently sitting on five years worth of music. “I don’t even know what this album is about and what it sounds like,” she shared. “Which is why I had to go to the mode of what feels good to my brain and to my energy and the songs that I think are hot. So I just have to go with them. I have no idea what it sounds like to anybody else.”

As for the style and vibe of her upcoming project, the “Good Days” singer added, “I really don’t know. So bizarre. It’s weird that I can’t put my finger on it. A little bit of everything. And a little aggressive. Some parts are incredibly soft. Some of them are ballads.” Check out the teaser for “PSA” below.