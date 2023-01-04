Rumors have begun to swirl about SZA and it doesn’t have anything to do with her music. The New Jersey-bred singer has been riding high after the success of her latest effort, S.O.S. SZA’s sophomore album arrived in all its glory last month and has been sitting pretty atop the Billboard 200 chart for three weeks. It seems only fitting that the singer enjoys a much-needed vacation, and the paparazzi spotted her in Hawaii.

However, it doesn’t look like SZA was flying solo. The Top Dawg Entertainment songbird has ThankGod4Cody, real name Cody Jordan Fayne, by her side as she frolicked on the beach. Fayne not only work on seven songs for S.O.S., but he was also instrumental in helping deliver SZA’s debut album, Ctrl.

SZA e o produtor ThankGod4Cody 👀 pic.twitter.com/QEaJ6cBIOS — sza trechos (@szatrechoss) January 4, 2023 Via TMZ

In photographs shared by TMZ, SZA donned a pink and white bikini as she showed off her curves. Fayne was by her side, and without fail, the singer’s fans immediately began speculating about the pair’s relationship status. They took note of how carefree and happy SZA looked in the pictures.

Whatever the case may be, the singer is keeping her private life…well…private, at least for the time being. Although it has been alleged that SZA has dated fellow celebrities from Drake to Kehlani, the singer’s personal life, for the most part, remains a mystery.

ACCRA, GHANA – SEPTEMBER 24: Sza performs on stage during Global Citizen Festival 2022: Accra on September 24, 2022 in Accra, Ghana. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

Meanwhile, SZA did share some highlights from her Hawaiian vacation—sans ThankGod4Cody—including a shot of her backside that took over the internet.

“3 weeks at number one fully minding my business n not giving a f*ck . Thank God🤍,” she wrote in the caption of her series of photos.

Check out more from SZA’s time off below.

