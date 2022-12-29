SZA dropped her second studio album S.O.S. earlier this month and is already enjoying the success of the highly-anticipated project. In addition to songs like “Kill Bill” and “Blind” going viral on social media, the album has also quickly climbed the charts, solidifying it as a solid follow-up to her Grammy-nominated 2017 album Ctrl.

Punch, president of Top Dawg Entertainment, recently took to his Twitter to acknowledge the album’s stats, admitting, “I never really focus on the numbers too much. Of course I pay attention to them, the quality of the art is always at the forefront for me. But these SOS numbers aren’t too shabby. Lol”

Showing gratitude to SZA’s fans who stayed patient while waiting for the album, Punch also gave a shout-out to the “doubters” in a follow-up tweet.

The record exec continued, “Shout out to the real fans who stayed down and stayed patient. Shout to TDE and the doubters who doubted us. Love y’all.”

“A few of y’all n****s had a lot to say… lol. I won’t bring it up. I see you,” the seasoned rapper then posted.

While sitting down with Rolling Stone’s Music Now podcast, the St. Louis native opened up about feeling nervous about how S.O.S. would be perceived overall.

“If n****s hate it, then great. I can never do music again. And I told my engineer, we’ll move to India and we’ll live on an ashram and we’ll take a vow of silence and that’s it,” she told the outlet earlier this month.

“And it is also really scary that it didn’t go that way because I’m like, now what do I do? And what does this actually mean and when do the tides turn?” SZA then shared. “When does everyone decide that they hate me again or that this sucks? And that’s unhealthy. That’s something I need to talk to my therapist about.”

