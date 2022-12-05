SZA has shared the official tracklist for her upcoming album, S.O.S. Across 23 songs, the TDE singer will collaborate with Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and more artists.

“Which version for back tracklist?” she captioned two different artworks for the tracklist.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 22: SZA performs at 2018 BET Experience Staples Center Concert, sponsored by COCA-COLA, at L.A. Live on June 22, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ser Baffo/Getty Images for BET)

SZA later remarked that the first option was winning out.

Other artists featured in the tracklist include Phoebe Bridgers as well as the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard.

The announcement comes after SZA confirmed that her sophomore album would be coming out on Friday, December 9. She also seems to have shared the cover artwork on Instagram.

SZA revealed the release date during her performance on Saturday Night Live over the weekend. While on the show, she performed her two new songs, “Blind” and “Shirt.” She appeared in comedic skits in addition to her musical performances. Keke Palmer hosted the episode.

While she’s preparing for the release of her next album, SZA says she doesn’t “see longevity” in her music career.

“I feel like music, in this capacity, I don’t see longevity,” she recently told Billboard. “I like to create, I like to write, I like to sing, and I like to share. But I don’t know if chasing after superstardom or whatever I’m supposed to be doing right now is sustainable for me or for anybody. I’mma take a good swing at it, and I’mma give ’em my absolute best.”

She added: “I only do what I want to do, and this makes me feel free and safe and unrestricted.”

S.O.S. will be SZA’s first project since 2017’s Ctrl. Be on the lookout for the album on Friday.

Check out SZA’s full tracklist announcement below.

Which version for back tracklist?🤔 pic.twitter.com/15Ha5InNzu — SZA (@sza) December 5, 2022

