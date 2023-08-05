Yo Gotti & Moneybagg Yo Go Hard On “Mind My Business” From CMG Head’s New “Gangsta Grillz” Tape

After making it in the industry himself, Yo Gotti has been giving back by helping to uplift other artists trying to follow in his footsteps through his CMG label. He recently surprised “F.N.F.” hitmaker GloRilla with a luxury Maybach in celebration of her birthday. Now, the Southern superstar is putting the spotlight back on himself with a long-awaited sequel. He and DJ Drama reunited this past New Music Friday for their second Gangsta Grillz tape. This one is called I Showed U So.

Gotti lead the project with his “No Fake Love” single, on which he notably name-dropped Angela Simmons, his girlfriend. The designer appeared alongside him in the visual, looking as stylish as ever. The “Down in the DM” hitmaker handles eight of the 10 songs on his tracklist by himself, but for the other two, “Mind My Business” and “Mandarin,” he recruited Moneybagg Yo and Rich Homie Quan respectively.

Gotti and Bagg have worked together numerous times over the years, from “Weekend” and “Yah Bih” to Steppers with 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Mozzy, and Blac Youngsta. Unsurprisingly, their new joint effort has quickly become one of the most popular songs on I Showed U So, followed by “1st Hunnid Bands,” “Ha Ha,” “POV,” and “Driveway Furniture.”

Learn the lyrics to Yo Gotti and Moneybagg Yo’s latest collab, “Mind My Business” above, or add it to your playlist on Spotify/Apple Music. Which of the two rappers do you think gave us better bars? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

Every car you think about, I got it, no car note, no lease

Only time you seen a b**ch like mine, your timeline on IG

Ni**as hate like h*es just ’cause they can’t get no money with me

Only time we seein’ eye to eye if you come buy front row seats