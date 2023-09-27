Yo Gotti Announces “Gangsta Art 2” CMG Compilation Album Dropping This Week

This week marks an exciting week for music, as fans and music enthusiasts anticipate a wave of fresh releases. CMG (Collective Music Group) head honcho, Yo Gotti, has unveiled the highly-anticipated sequel dropping this Friday (Sept. 29), Gangsta Art 2. This project is a follow up to his 2022 CMG compilation album, Gangsta Art. Now, Gangsta Art 2 is on the way, and audiences have something to look forward to. This announcement was made a few days ago via Gotti's IG, where he posted a video clip that started by showing off the CMG logo. The entire video clip was in black in white, and had classical music playing in the background. Each CMG signee was also featured in the video.

Last summer, the first installment of Gangsta Art graced our ears, setting a precedent for what was to come. With 27 tracks of music for audiences to vibe out to, the project did not disappoint. It also featured several star-studded guest appearances, such as Kodak Black, Coi Leray, and more. Each artist signed to the label got a moment to shine. Now, the forthcoming sequel, Gangsta Art 2, raises the stakes even higher. It is poised to continue the legacy of its predecessor while offering an entirely new tracklist. Yo Gotti has meticulously crafted this project to be a testament to his commitment to artistic innovation and creativity.

Read More: Yo Gotti Proves Everyone Wrong On New Gangsta Grillz Tape “I Showed U So”

"Gangsta Art 2" Is On The Way

As fans eagerly await the release of Gangsta Art 2, they can look forward to this showcase of not only Yo Gotti's lyrical prowess but also his ability to curate a musical experience with his label that resonates with a diverse audience. Having successfully carved his own path in the music industry, Yo Gotti has demonstrated his commitment to supporting aspiring artists through his CMG label. In one a recent gesture for example, he gave a lavish Maybach as a birthday surprise to GloRilla, the talent behind the chart-topping hit "F.N.F." This act of generosity exemplifies Gotti's dedication to taking care of the artists on his team.

However, it's not all about giving back for Yo Gotti; he's also keen on maintaining the spotlight for himself. In a highly anticipated move, the Southern sensation has recently unveiled a sequel that has been long-awaited by fans. Teaming up once again with the acclaimed DJ Drama, they delivered their highly-anticipated Gangsta Grillz tape, aptly named I Showed U So. This project dropped in July of this year. And it serves as a testament to Yo Gotti's evolution as an artist and his unwavering dedication to delivering music that resonates with his audience. Stay tuned to HNHH for more updates on Gangsta Art 2.

Read More: Yo Gotti & Moneybagg Yo Go Hard On “Mind My Business” From CMG Head’s New “Gangsta Grillz” Tape