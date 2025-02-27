Spotify Addresses Snoop Dogg’s Claim He Only Made $45K Off A Billion Streams

Earlier today, Snoop Dogg announced his plan to move his music catalog to Tune.FM, a streaming platform designed to give artists more control over their earnings using blockchain technology. He dissed Spotify in the process, making it clear that he's all in on the Web3 platform. “I don’t f**k with Spotify anymore. I’m only on Tune.FM," he told Billboard following the announcement.
His newly released single "Spaceship Party" will be his first project on Tune.FM. Reportedly, he also intends on moving the remainder of his catalog to the platform. “We are thrilled to welcome Snoop Dogg as the face of Tune.FM,” Tune.FM founder/CEO Andrew Antar said of the partnership. “Snoop is the OG pioneer who is always on the cutting edge of technology and new ways of doing business. He totally gets it, and we are ready to take on the world together."
Snoop Dogg Partners With Tune.FM
News of Snoop's move to Tune.FM comes just over a year after he claimed to have earned a shockingly low amount off of a billion Spotify streams. "They just sent me some sh*t from Spotify, where I got a billion streams," he began on the Business Untitled podcast. "My publisher hit me. I said, ‘Break that down, how much money is that?’ That sh*t wasn’t even $45,000."
Spotify is pushing back, however, recently disputing Snoop's claims during a chat with TMZ Hip Hop. "We can’t speak to endorsement deals for Web3 companies but … $45K for a billion streams? It’s well documented that a billion streams on Spotify generates millions of dollars to rights holders. It’s unfortunate to hear that Spotify’s payments didn’t make it through to Snoop," a spokesperson for the streaming giant said. "Snoop’s a legend and, hopefully now that he owns Death Row Records, he’s seeing more of that money."