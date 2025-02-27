Spotify Addresses Snoop Dogg’s Claim He Only Made $45K Off A Billion Streams

Earlier today, Snoop Dogg announced his plan to move his music catalog to Tune.FM, a streaming platform designed to give artists more control over their earnings using blockchain technology. He dissed Spotify in the process, making it clear that he's all in on the Web3 platform. “I don’t f**k with Spotify anymore. I’m only on Tune.FM," he told Billboard following the announcement.

His newly released single "Spaceship Party" will be his first project on Tune.FM. Reportedly, he also intends on moving the remainder of his catalog to the platform. “We are thrilled to welcome Snoop Dogg as the face of Tune.FM,” Tune.FM founder/CEO Andrew Antar said of the partnership. “Snoop is the OG pioneer who is always on the cutting edge of technology and new ways of doing business. He totally gets it, and we are ready to take on the world together."

Rapper Snoop Dogg performs on the last night of the Cincinnati Music Festival Saturday July 23, 2023 at Paycor Stadium. Cara Owsley / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

News of Snoop's move to Tune.FM comes just over a year after he claimed to have earned a shockingly low amount off of a billion Spotify streams. "They just sent me some sh*t from Spotify, where I got a billion streams," he began on the Business Untitled podcast. "My publisher hit me. I said, ‘Break that down, how much money is that?’ That sh*t wasn’t even $45,000."