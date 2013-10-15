g-funk
- MusicNate Dogg's 7 Best CollabsNate Dogg was notorious for his abilities as a collaborator, lending catchy R&B hooks to some of hip hop’s most iconic tracks.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicThe Dove Shack: Hip Hop's G-Funk California CrewThe Dove Shack emerged at a critical moment in the '90s, pushing forward the G-Funk wave.By Demi Phillips
- MusicWarren G Net Worth 2023: What Is The Rap Icon Worth?The beat of Warren G: An insightful look at the hip-hop pioneer's career, business endeavors, personal life, and respectable net worth.By Jake Skudder
- MusicG-Funk Legend DJ Quik's Best HitsGreat DJ Quik songs are in no short supply, but here are seven tracks from the G-Funk legend that are timeless.By Mike Fugere
- MusicWarren G's Debut Album "Regulate...G Funk Era" Turns 29While Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre are widely hailed as the pioneers as G-Funk, Warren G's 'Regulate...G Funk Era' delivered a unique commercial sound. By Caleb Hardy
- NewsSnoop Dogg Drops "Death Row Summer" Single "Touch Away" Featuring October LondonSnoop is back with a new album announcement and a classic West Coast teaser By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music VideosG Perico & Polyester The Saint Draft The "Love Letter" Music VideoG-Love to the fullest.By Devin Ch
- MixtapesStream "Brain On DRGS," LNDN DRGS Collab With Odd Future's Left BrainLNDN DRGS and Left Brain keep the G-Funk thread alive, once again.By Devin Ch
- NewsWarm Brew Find The Sweet Spot On "Psychedelic"G-Funk for 2018.By Brynjar Chapman
- NewsShaqIsDope Dedicates "Regulate" To One Of G-Funk's PioneersHNHH Premiere: ShaqIsDope drops "Regulate."By Devin Ch
- Original ContentWe Want The Funk: From P-Funk To G-Funk & Beyond, A Brief HistoryWith the recent release of YouTube’s documentary "G Funk," it’s as good of a time as ever to trace the history of the West Coast sound that ruled the world throughout the 90s and set the stage for hip hop as we know it today.By Gus Fisher
- MusicWatch Snoop Dogg, Warren G & Nate Dogg In Youtube's "GFunk" DocumentaryThe trio's signature sound is getting a cinematic treatment.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentSnoop Dogg, Warren G, & More Star In New Documentary "G Funk"The legendary 213 gets their honor. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsSnoop Dogg & Kokane Connect On "Doggytails"Snoop Dogg and Kokane link up on "Doggytails." By Aron A.
- Original ContentHappy Birthday, Warren G: The Man Who Gave Us The Gift of G-FunkThe G stands for God.By Danny Schwartz
- Original ContentDr. Dre Vs. Snoop Dogg: Who Had The Better Debut Album?Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg do battle to see who had the better solo debut.By Matt F
- NewsMoneeeyProblem links up with LT and C - Less to drop off "Moneeey."By hnhh
- NewsG Perico "Ain't My Fault/ Big Pimpin' (G-Style)" VideoG Perico drops the video for "Ain't My Fault/ Big Pimpin' (G-Style)."By hnhh
- NewsBest FriendDaz & Snoop share another track, "Best Friend," off their upcoming joint album "Cuzznz." By Angus Walker
- NewsStream Warren G's "Regulate... G Funk Era II" EPListen to Warren G's sequel to "Regulate... G Funk Era" a day early. By Patrick Lyons
- NewsWanz Feat. Warren G "To: Nate Dogg" Video"Thrift Shop" singer Wanz pays tribute to Nate Dogg.By Danny Schwartz
- ReviewsReview: Dom Kennedy's "Get Home Safely"Where does Dom Kennedy’s latest album rank among the recent slew of West Coast releases? Very high actually. By Perry Simpson
- ReviewsReview: Nispey Hussle's "Crenshaw"Does Nipsey prove he’s worth the buzz with this new mixtape, "Crenshaw"?By Perry Simpson