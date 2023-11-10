The Dove Shack: Hip Hop’s G-Funk California Crew

The iconic G-Funk emerged in the early ‘90s, pioneered by acts like Dr. Dre, N.W.A., and Warren G. The Dove Shack made their appearance further down the decade. While the group cannot be regarded as originators of the genre, they certainly contributed to its development in the late ‘90s. Moreover, their debut album, This Is the Shack, helped push the sound further, solidifying the presence of G-Funk.

One-third of the trio, C-Knight, unfortunately passed away on November 7, 2023, due to complications of a stroke. The rapper’s death is certainly a blow to his family and friends. Rest in peace to the Long Beach legend. Although The Dove Shack is far from its early days in the mid-'90s, we're looking back at one of the most exciting underground G-Funk groups of rap's Golden Era.

Putting The Dove Shack Together

The Dove Shack was formed in the early 1990s in Long Beach, California. At its inception, the group members included Bo-Rock, 2Scoops, and the late C-Knight. All three members grew up with an ardent interest in Hip Hop and soon found themselves rapping together. Long Beach, a significant hub for West Coast Hip Hop, played a crucial role in bringing them together. Equally, the hub helped in shaping the group’s musical style.

It was through their affiliation with Warren G’s label, G-Funk Entertainment, that the group first gained recognition in 1995. Even back then, it took a lot to grasp listeners' attention. Especially considering that many burgeoning rap stars were rising in the scene. With this in mind, it’s apparent that Warren G’s help was indispensable to The Dove Shack.

Warren G, a prominent figure in Hip Hop, contributed to the group’s early success by collaborating with them on “This Is the Shack.” The song was featured on Warren’s debut album Regulate… G Funk Era, and helped introduce listeners to The Dove Shack. Subsequently, the trio released their first album under G-Funk Entertainment, marking a proper entry into the Hip Hop industry.

This Is The Shack & More

Following their feature on Warren G’s track “This Is the Shack,” the group dropped their debut album of the same name. It was released on August 22, 1995, and peaked at No. 68 on the Billboard 200 chart. While it received mixed reviews from critics, it certainly had a few standout tracks that got shoutouts nonetheless. The most acclaimed track on the project was “Summertime in the LBC” ft. Arnita Porter, which was also the lead single. It received praise from critics and climbed to No. 54 on the Hot 100 chart.

“Summertime in the LBC” became a West Coast anthem, showcasing the group’s smooth style and laidback flow. The Dove Shack did not release any other projects in the ‘90s. Their sophomore album, Reality Has Got Me Tied Up, was released over a decade later, in 2006. This album featured guest appearances from Nate Dogg, Goldie Loc, and Kam, among others. However, it unfortunately did not achieve the same level of success as the first album. While all three group members went on to release solo projects between 2001 and 2015, Reality Has Got Me Tied Up was their last project as The Dove Shack.

West Coast G-Funk Legends

LONG BEACH, CA - AUGUST 05: Rapper C-Knight of The Dove Shack performs onstage during the Summertime in the LBC festival on August 5, 2017 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Despite their limited commercial success, The Dove Shack undeniably impacted G-Funk in the late ‘90s. Additionally, their music resonates with fans who appreciate their laidback style and catchy beats. Although the group’s mainstream success was limited to their earlier years, they will always be remembered by fans of classic West Coast Hip Hop.

[via]