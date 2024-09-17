Diddy Pleads Not Guilty To All Charges

The expected decision.

According to a breaking news report from TMZ, Diddy is pleading not guilty to all of the charges put upon him. Obviously, this is something that no one should be taken aback by. The multi-media figure and rapper was hit with three charges earlier today, including "racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution". All of this has been transpiring within Manhattan, New York, with his arrest occurring late yesterday.

He has yet to be convicted, but the potential outcomes are extreme. As it stands, he is currently facing a minimum of 15 years, with a statutory maximum of life behind bars. Of course, Diddy is not wanting anything to do with that, which is why he offered a $50,000,000 bail package. It includes selling his $48,000,000 Miami home, in addition his mother's house in the same city. Furthermore, he's even willing to limit where he can travel, which is trimmed down to just certain districts of Florida and New York.

Diddy Could Face A Maximum Of Life In Prison

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 03: Sean "Diddy" Combs attends Black Tie Affair For Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas at Fox Theater on June 02, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

TMZ is also reporting that prosecutors feel Diddy is too much of loose cannon to just let him walk on bail. At the moment, judge has not yet come to a decision on whether not that's a real possibility. With that in mind, there's still a lot to come. So, be sure to stick around for breaking updates.