Bronny James USC Debut Gets Encouraging Update From Head Coach

The USC debut of Bronny James is coming very soon, according to Trojans head coach Andy Enfield. "Bronny has not been cleared fully yet from USC. He can participate without contact. He's done a good job of getting his conditioning and his strength back and I think he's on the path to being ready to play very quickly. "We hope to get Bronny on the court as soon as possible. The heart specialist, the doctors at USC, those are people that have to give the approval [to clear James for full-contact practice] and I know they're working diligently on the whole process. I commend them for all they've done as part of this," Enfield told ESPN.

Furthermore, he had high praise for Bronny himself. "Everybody's excited to see Bronny on the court. The fans, teammates, everybody around our program and university. Bronny's done a great job of mentally and physically getting back to this point and I think he's very anxious to get back full-time playing. We're excited to watch him play," Enfield added. USC are 5-3, having dropped two of their last three games after starting 4-1.

LeBron Will Miss Lakers Game To Watch Bronny Debut

Meanwhile, LeBron James recently revealed his intentions for Bronny's debut. "Whenever he's cleared and ready to have his first game, I already told my teammates that if they play on the same day we're playing, I'm going to have to catch them the next game. Family over everything. But definitely got to see Bronny's first game whenever he's cleared and ready to go," LeBron told reporters after the Lakers' loss to the Thunder last week.

Furthermore, of the Trojans' next 10 games from December 11 onwards, four coincide with a Lakers' fixture. If Bronny's debut comes against Oregon State (December 30), Cal (January 3), Colorado (January 13), or Arizona (January 17), LeBron would be skipping a Lakers fixture. Of the four, only the matchup against Cal is a home fixture for USC. Additionally, the Galen Center, USC's home base, is a little over two miles from the Lakers' Crypto.com Arena.

