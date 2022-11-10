If you are a basketball fan, then you know that Steph Curry is the greatest shooter of all time. He has won four NBA titles, and he has the record for most three-pointers made. What is impressive about this, is that he still has a whole lot of basketball left to play.

Additionally, Curry is someone who leads his team and is a number one option. When you look at other amazing shooters throughout history, they were typically the second or third looks. With Curry, however, you have a guy who is going out every night and putting up incredible numbers.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors stands on the court during their game against the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center on November 07, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Steph Curry The Child Prodigy

In order to be that good at shooting the basketball, you need to have a rigorous training regimen. Of course, Curry certainly has one. In fact, he has been training extremely hard every since he was a kid. This is something that was explained by former NBA star Chris Childs, who spoke about Curry on VladTV.

Childs got to play with Dell Curry, who is Steph’s father. As Childs explains, Dell Curry wanted to make sure that Steph had all of the tools to be successful. Sometimes, he would even make Steph shoot three-pointers with his left hand.

This was an exercise used to build skill, and as it turns out, it worked beautifully. To this day, Curry still practices with his left hand, on occasion. Needless to say, Dell left a lasting impression on his son.

Steph Curry still has plenty of time left to run up his three-point record. It will likely take decades before it is ever broken, and we hope it stays in Curry’s favor for a long time.

