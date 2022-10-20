Steph Curry is the best shooter in the history of the NBA. He has the record for most three-pointers made and he will only continue to run up his stats over the next few years of his career. He has plenty of gas left in the tank, and fans cannot wait to see how crazy the three-point record becomes once he retires.

He already has four NBA titles to his name, which means he is one of the most successful players to ever step on an NBA court. Having said that, it only makes sense that Curry would be the subject of a new documentary that takes a look at his life and rise to fame.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

According to deadline.com, a Steph Curry doc is, indeed, on the way. This new documentary is going to be called “Underrated” and will be in conjunction with Apple Original Films, A24, Proximity Media, and even Curry’s own production company.

At this point, there is no release date for the movie, although you can expect it to drop in the coming years. There is also no telling what direction the documentary will go in, although we imagine it will be great fan service for all the Warriors fanatics out there.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sneaker world.

[Via]