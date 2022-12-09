Stephen A. has never been shy to give his unfiltered opinion on what is going on throughout the sports world. While some of his opinions are roasted by the public, there are certainly moments in which he has something truly poignant to say. Overall, Smith was born for the sports commentary world.

Recently, another big story involving the Washington Commanders has been made public. Following a congressional investigation, it was revealed that Commanders owner Dan Snyder engaged in a toxic work culture. Additionally, he reportedly even leaked e-mails that led to the firing of Jon Gruden. Moreover, there was even information pertaining to alleged sexual harassment.

Stephen A. Smith attends Peacock’s “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” Premiere Event at Hollywood Athletic Club on December 07, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/WireImage)

Stephen A. Has Words For Snyder

During a segment on First Take today, Smith spoke about the situation with the Commanders. As you can imagine, Smith spoke strongly about the matter. Overall, he thinks this is horrible for the Commanders, and that ownership needs to change, immediately.

“As it pertains to Daniel Snyder, I don’t know him very well,” Smith said. “I’ve met him on several occasions, I’ve always been fond of talking with him. This is really bad and there is no question he should no longer be an owner of a National Football League team. He has to go.

“The Washington Football Team has won three playoff games in 30 years. The last time they won a playoff game was in 2005. They’ve only been to the playoffs three times since 2005. It has been an embarrassment.”

Dan Snyder has to go! pic.twitter.com/dcsMU9l6vO — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) December 9, 2022

The Commanders situation is currently ongoing, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates. Additionally, let us know what you think should happen to Snyder, in the comments below.

