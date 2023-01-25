Stephen A. has always proven to be a huge Aaron Rodgers fan. Over the years, Smith has continuously called the Packers QB a “Bad Man.” However, in recent years, Smith has been less impressed with the quarterback. Of course, this is because of his lack of results on the football field.

Overall Rodgers is a fantastic QB who will be going to the Hall of Fame. Although, his future remains up in the air. He could very well ask out of Green Bay, which means he will be on his way to a new team. Fans are curious to watch this play out, and quite a few teams are being theorized as new destinations.

Stephen A. Smith backstage during “In Conversation with Fat Joe” at The Apollo Theater on November 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shahar Azran/Getty Images)

Stephen A. Reacts

On today’s episode of First Take, Stephen A. was asked about which team he would like to see Rodgers play for. Of course, the Packers remain on the table, however, a new team has appeared out of the depths. That team just so happens to be the New York Jets.

In the clip below, Smith was actually very on board with Rodgers going to New York. After all, it would mean to games per year against the likes of Bill Belichick. Furthermore, he would get to play Josh Allen twice, which would be a whole lot of fun. Not to mention, it would make the Jets relevant again.

.@stephenasmith likes the thought of Aaron Rodgers in a Jets jersey … 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/XkxiFpjnd2 — First Take (@FirstTake) January 25, 2023

The NFL as a whole is much more interesting when the Jets are playing well. If Rodgers were to go there, one would have to assume that they make the playoffs in his first year there. Although, he has to decide to go there, which hasn’t happened yet.

