Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers were eliminated from playoff contention last night. It was certainly a rough go for Packers fans, as they lost by four points to the Detroit Lions. They needed to win to get in, however, Rodgers ended up coming short after a lackluster performance.

As a whole, this season was not kind to Rodgers. He struggled with his rookie receivers at the start of the year, and by the time they got chemistry, it was just a bit too late. Overall, it was a bad way to end the season, especially after being a perennial threat to win the Super Bowl.

Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up prior to the game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on January 08, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers Retiring?

Just like in seasons past, Rodgers is now hinting at retirement. He typically does this whenever he is eliminated from the playoffs. However, now he is doing it after not making the playoffs, entirely. In the clip below, courtesy of TMZ Sports, you can see exactly what Rodgers had to say after his team lost to the Lions. Overall, he sounds pretty dejected.

“At some point the carousel comes to a stop and it’s time to get off,” Rodgers said. “I feel good about what I’ve accomplished in this league and wouldn’t have any regrets walking away. But I gotta see what it feels like once I get away from this.”

Rodgers had signed an extension last summer after indicating that he wanted to be traded. Clearly, Rodgers was just saying that for leverage, and it ultimately worked in his favor. Now, however, it is truly up in the air as to whether or not he will ever return.

