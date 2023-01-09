Aaron Rodgers is a quarterback who has been heavily criticized over the last few years. Much of this has been due to the fact that he refused to get vaccinated. He lied about his immunization status, and it has led to a whole lot of roasting on social media.

Overall, Rodgers has had a fairly off year with the Green Bay Packers. Just a few weeks ago, this team had no shot of making it to the playoffs. They had suffered multiple bad losses that had Rodgers looking old. However, in recent weeks, they had picked up the pace and needed a win against the Lions on Sunday to make it to the playoffs.

Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers walks off the field after losing to the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on January 08, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

In the end, Rodgers and the Packers actually came up fairly short. They lost 20-16, and now, they will not be in the postseason. Instead, the Seattle Seahawks will get their spot. Overall, it is unfortunate for Rodgers, who felt like he had some revenge to get on those who doubted his teammates.

Lions Destroy Aaron Rodgers

Previously, Rodgers had some interesting comments about the Lions and their record. He made it seem like they aren’t a team he needs to worry about. Of course, that did not sit right with the team, who promptly roasted him on social media after Sunday night’s tilt.

In the clip below, you can find a TikTok in which Rodgers and his statements are obliterated by the Lions’ social media team. The sounds that are used are quite humorous, and overall, it has to be nice if you’re a Lions fan.

The Lions social media team just bludgeoned Aaron Rodgers. pic.twitter.com/LIIxzRMchG — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) January 9, 2023

Unfortunately for the Lions, they will not be going to the playoffs this year either. They finished with a 9-8 record, however, the Seahawks won on Sunday which put them over the edge for the final Wild Card spot.

Let us know what you thought of the Lions’ TikTok, in the comments down below.

