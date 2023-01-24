Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have some decisions to make soon. Overall, Rodgers is looking to win another Super Bowl. However, there is no guarantee he can still do that in Green Bay. This is especially true since the receiving core isn’t there anymore.
That said, if the Packers do trade Rodgers, it would have to be for a massive haul. There are some people out there who believe he would wind up with the New York Jets. Although, teams like the Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders could also prove to be great options for him.
Aaron Rodgers Speaks
Today, Rodgers made his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. As you can see in the various tweets down below, Rodgers is not looking to make a big deal about any of this. Simply put, he just wants to take his time and relax as the playoffs continue to unfold.
“Man I’ve been doing a whole lot of nothin,” Rodgers said. “That’s all conjecture until I decide what I want to do moving forward,” Rodgers then added when asked about a potential trade. Needless to say, the Packers legend is a long way from making any sort of decision.
If you’re a Packers fan, you’re probably just a bit worried about the team’s future at this point. There is no guarantee that Jordan Love can be the QB of the future, however, they may have no choice. As for Rodgers, he has to do what is best for him, especially with his legacy on the line.
