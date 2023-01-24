Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have some decisions to make soon. Overall, Rodgers is looking to win another Super Bowl. However, there is no guarantee he can still do that in Green Bay. This is especially true since the receiving core isn’t there anymore.

That said, if the Packers do trade Rodgers, it would have to be for a massive haul. There are some people out there who believe he would wind up with the New York Jets. Although, teams like the Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders could also prove to be great options for him.

Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers walks off the field after losing to the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on January 08, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers Speaks

Today, Rodgers made his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. As you can see in the various tweets down below, Rodgers is not looking to make a big deal about any of this. Simply put, he just wants to take his time and relax as the playoffs continue to unfold.

“Man I’ve been doing a whole lot of nothin,” Rodgers said. “That’s all conjecture until I decide what I want to do moving forward,” Rodgers then added when asked about a potential trade. Needless to say, the Packers legend is a long way from making any sort of decision.

Aaron Rodgers on the @PatMcAfeeShow: “Man I’ve been doing a whole lot of nothin.”



Said he needed some time to decompress and relax but is playing in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am next week. pic.twitter.com/aaROS5LYxX — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 24, 2023

Aaron Rodgers on @PatMcAfeeShow regarding trade rumors: "That's all conjecture until I decide what I want to do moving forward."



Rodgers says he hasn't decided what he wants for next season yet, still needs time to weigh all options. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) January 24, 2023

If you’re a Packers fan, you’re probably just a bit worried about the team’s future at this point. There is no guarantee that Jordan Love can be the QB of the future, however, they may have no choice. As for Rodgers, he has to do what is best for him, especially with his legacy on the line.

Let us know which team you think would be the best fit for Rodgers, in the comments section down below. Additionally, keep it locked to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sports world.

[Via]