Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers had a difficult season. Overall, they failed to make the playoffs and at times, it felt like Rodgers was done with the Packers organization. After all, he has threatened to leave the team three offseasons in a row.

Now, Rodgers is going into the offseason with some uncertainty. He could either stay and ride it out another year or he could just demand a trade. Consequently, the Green Bay Packers are already gearing up for any potential deals. Rodgers is a legendary QB, and the Packers know they can get a lot for him.

Aaron Rodgers Asking Price

According to Peter King, the Packers absolutely want to get two first-round picks for Rodgers. Overall, that is going to be the bare minimum, Furthermore, one would have to assume that at least one solid player would have to be part of the deal, as well.

Moreover, there are plenty of teams that could use Rodgers. One such franchise is the New York Jets. They got horrible quarterback play this past season and the Jets have shown interesting in Rodgers. However, there is no telling whether or not Rodgers would accept a trade to New York.



The #Packers will want at least two 1st round picks in a trade for QB Aaron Rodgers, Peter King shares in his column.



The Jets are a team that is certainly on the up and up. This past season, they were just a few games away from the postseason. The fanbase is clamoring for a good quarterback, and Rodgers could prove to be that guy. Although considering he is a high-level player, it is going to be up to him as to whether or not a deal will get done.

