Rob Gronkowski has been making a ton of media appearances as of late. During these appearances, he has mostly talked about coming back to the NFL. Overall, he seems to be quite bored at home and just wants to get back on the field with a new team.

Additionally, he has stated that he would love to play with Josh Allen. He is from Buffalo, so playing for the Bills would be ideal. They even offered him a deal this season, however, he ultimately turned it down. Perhaps next season, he will finally bite.

Rob Gronkowski attends the Ice Shaker’s Boats, Bottles, and Bros Media Event at The Tall Ship on July 12, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Lisa Dragani/Getty Images)

Now, Gronk seems focused on something Aaron Rodgers said during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. Rodgers claimed he has another MVP in him, and that he will likely play next season.

“Do I still think I can play? Of course. Of course,” Rodgers said. “Can I play at a high level? Yeah. The highest. I think I can win MVP again in the right situation. Right situation, is that Green Bay or is that somewhere else? I’m not sure, but I don’t think you should shut down any opportunity.”

"I think I can win MVP again in the right situation.. is that Green Bay or somewhere else, I'm not sure and there's more conversations to be had"@AaronRodgers12 dives into the possibility of playing a 19th season #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/cMjcPKFs5Z — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 17, 2023

Rob Gronkowski Reacts

Gronk took issue with these comments and made that clear on Up & Adams. In the clip down below, Gronkowski notes that Rodgers shouldn’t be focused on MVPs. Instead, he should want to win another Super Bowl.

“I’m totally fine with everything he said except for one major part — and that’s the ‘MVP again,’” Gronkowski said. “Bro, why are you thinking MVP? Don’t you want Super Bowls?”

“Why are you thinking MVP?… It should be Super Bowls, you should never be thinking MVPs…”⁰⁰📺: @FanDuelTV | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/WGcN9VNuJs — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) January 18, 2023

Gronkowski certainly makes a good point here. Over the last few years, it has seemed as though Rodgers has been more focused on personal achievements rather than team ones.

Let us know what you think of Gronk’s remarks, in the comments down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the sports world.

