Rob Gronkowski is one of the best tight ends to ever play the game of football. In fact, in the minds of many, he is the greatest to ever touch the position. Overall, he has four Super Bowl titles to his name. Furthermore, he has numerous records that back up his credentials.

Recently, Gronkowski decided to retire from the game of football for good. Many have theorized that he will eventually come back. However, Gronk has seemingly been happy to just enjoy his time off with Camille Kostek. Needless to say, he has a pretty great life.

Rob Gronkowski, former professional football player, brings his champion energy to the red-carpet at the House of JBL event during JBL Fest 2022, a three-day immersive brand festival in Las Vegas hosted by Bebe Rexha on September 27, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for JBL)

Rob Gronkowski Stuns Fans

Yesterday, it seemed as though Gronkowski was trying to signal that he wants to play in the NFL again. In the tweet down below, he simply wrote “I’m kinda bored.” This subsequently led to speculation about him potentially going back out on the field.

I’m kinda bored 😐… — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) December 21, 2022

Consequently, Gronk even got himself some offers from a couple of NFL teams that shall not be named. This news comes straight out of Gronk’s mouth. He made the revelation while speaking to Kay Adams on her show, Up & Adams. However, Gronkowski did note that he has no interest in going back to the NFL.

Overall, it is probably for the best that Gronk stays off of the field. After all, he has accumulated numerous injuries over the years. He wants to make sure he is healthy for the future of his family, and that is most definitely a noble thing to do.

