Rob Gronkowski’s Cryptic Tweet Had NFL Teams Calling
Rob Gronkowski had NFL fans fantasizing last night.
Rob Gronkowski is one of the best tight ends to ever play the game of football. In fact, in the minds of many, he is the greatest to ever touch the position. Overall, he has four Super Bowl titles to his name. Furthermore, he has numerous records that back up his credentials.
Recently, Gronkowski decided to retire from the game of football for good. Many have theorized that he will eventually come back. However, Gronk has seemingly been happy to just enjoy his time off with Camille Kostek. Needless to say, he has a pretty great life.
Rob Gronkowski Stuns Fans
Yesterday, it seemed as though Gronkowski was trying to signal that he wants to play in the NFL again. In the tweet down below, he simply wrote “I’m kinda bored.” This subsequently led to speculation about him potentially going back out on the field.
Consequently, Gronk even got himself some offers from a couple of NFL teams that shall not be named. This news comes straight out of Gronk’s mouth. He made the revelation while speaking to Kay Adams on her show, Up & Adams. However, Gronkowski did note that he has no interest in going back to the NFL.
Overall, it is probably for the best that Gronk stays off of the field. After all, he has accumulated numerous injuries over the years. He wants to make sure he is healthy for the future of his family, and that is most definitely a noble thing to do.
[Via]