Rob Gronkowski is easily one of the best tight ends to ever play in the NFL. He broke numerous records during his time in the league. Additionally, he won four Super Bowls with the likes of Tom Brady. Overall, he could very well go down at the GOAT at his position.

Recently, Gronk has been teasing fans with a return to the field. He is constantly talking about what it would take to get him to come back. Furthermore, he has been talking about the likes of Josh Allen and how he would be down to play with him someday.

Rob Gronkowski attends the Monster Energy BIG3 Celebrity Basketball Game at State Farm Arena on August 21, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Idol Roc)

Rob Gronkowski Makes A Revelation

As it turns out, he wasn’t so far off from playing with Allen. While speaking to Travis and Jason Kelce, Gronk revealed that the Bills called him up last summer. In fact, he was thinking of making it happen. However, he ultimately decided against it as he wanted a bit more money. Not to mention, he didn’t have that drive to play football.

“I was like, ‘Ahh. Tom [Brady] retired, I’ma check out some other teams,” Gronkowski explained. “I was actually in talks with the Buffalo Bills a little bit. They wanted me to come up there.”

If Gronk does want to make a comeback, there are plenty of teams out there who will take him. However, it does seem like his best option is the Bills. They have the quarterback and they have the ability to get him that fifth Super Bowl. Although, the team just needs to back up the Brinks truck.

