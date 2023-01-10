Rob Gronkowski is easily one of the best tight ends to ever play the game. He and Tom Brady played some amazing football together and even won four Super Bowls as a duo. Unfortunately, Gronk is retired from the game of football, and Brady clearly misses him.

However, Gronk has teased a potential return to the game. On a few occasions, he has even said that he was bored. Subsequently, this led to some offers from different teams. Although, Gronk wasn’t exactly jumping at the bit to take these teams up on their calls to action.

NFL living legend, Rob Gronkowski, celebrated his retirement at Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook with family, friends and fans on September 10, 2022 in Uncasville, Connecticut. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Mohegan Sun )

Is Rob Gronkowski Coming Back?

Interestingly enough, in a new interview with TMZ, Gronkowski noted that he could very well make an NFL comeback. Of course, it is going to take a lot of money to make this happen. Gronk says he would need to be paid like a QB, although we all know that is not going to happen.

“Like Dumb and Dumber, baby. You’re sayin’ there’s a chance,” Gronkowski said. “You never know. What if someone wanted to throw the whole salary cap at me, baby, or half of the salary cap, then you gotta think about it. Throw me some quarterback money. Then you’re talking, so there’s always a possibility.”

Brady certainly could have used Rob Gronkowski this season. The Buccaneers QB struggled throughout the year, and he even finished with an 8-9 record. Regardless, the Bucs are headed to the playoffs where they hope to get in a few upsets.

Be sure to keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest news from around the sports world. Additionally, let us know which team you think Gronk should play for, in the comments section down below. We’re sure plenty of fanbases would love to have him.

