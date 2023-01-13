Rob Gronkowski is retired from professional football. However, he has oftentimes teased a potential return. His cryptic tweets and constant comments on the game have fans intrigued. However, Gronk has noted that if he does come back, he will need a record-breaking salary. At this age, it’s safe to assume that won’t happen.

However, Gronk is still beloved by football fans. He is arguably the greatest tight end ever, and he finished his career with four Super Bowls. Overall, you cannot go wrong with this kind of production.

Rob Gronkowski attends the Ice Shaker’s Boats, Bottles, and Bros Media Event at The Tall Ship on July 12, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Lisa Dragani/Getty Images)

Rob Gronkowski Speaks

Recently, Gronkowski spoke with Kay Adams on her show Up And Adams. During the appearance, Gronk was asked which quarterback he would love to play with. Of course, Adams made sure to note that he can’t say Tom Brady. Subsequently, Gronk explained just how much he loves Josh Allen.

“In a dream world, I’ll go with my hometown team, the Buffalo Bills, once again,” Gronkowski said. “If you just watch Josh Allen go out there and play, he plays the game freely. It also looks like he’s having the most fun out there out of any QB in the whole NFL. And on top of it, he knows how to extend a play. I love watching a quarterback that looks like they’re about to get sacked by three defensive linemen then somehow escapes the pocket and runs around, jukes a linebacker behind the field and then just whips the ball down the field 50 yards for a touchdown. Just his play is unbelievable and electrifying.”

gronk loves Josh Allen. LOVES. pic.twitter.com/9eYFREKjVq — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) January 11, 2023

Overall, the Buffalo Bills are a phenomenal team. They have a real chance of going to the Super Bowl this year, and as a Buffalo native, we’re sure Gronk would love that. It will be a tough road, however, they have the talent to get it done.

