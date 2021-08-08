Josh Allen
- SportsStephen A Smith & Shannon Sharpe Team Up On Dan Orlovsky During Heated Josh Allen DebateJosh Allen can be polarizing.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJosh Allen & Hailee Steinfeld Rumors Resurface After Actress Spotted Flying To BuffaloRumors about the pair first began in May.By Ben Mock
- SportsPatrick Mahomes Rants To Josh Allen About Officiating: "Wildest F*cking Call I’ve Ever Seen"Patrick Mahomes was furious at the refs after the Chiefs' latest loss.By Cole Blake
- SportsJosh Allen Net Worth 2023: What Is The NFL Star Worth?Explore the journey of NFL star Josh Allen, from his early days to his rise in the league, and discover his impressive net worth in 2023.By Jake Skudder
- RelationshipsJosh Allen Spotted Making Out With Hailee Steinfeld In MexicoThis appers to confirm their suspected relationship.By Ben Mock
- SportsJosh Allen Is The "Madden 24" Cover AthleteHe's the first Bills player to receive the honor.By Ben Mock
- SportsDeAndre Hopkins Reveals The Quarterback He Wants To Play ForDeAndre Hopkins is fueling his own trade speculationBy Ben Mock
- SportsJosh Allen Reacts To Ridiculous Damar Hamlin ConspiracyJosh Allen isn't having any of it.By Alexander Cole
- SportsRob Gronkowski Reveals Which Quarterback He Wants To Play WithThe answer was not Tom Brady.By Alexander Cole
- SportsStephen A. Smith Gives His Current NFL MVP PickThe NFL is currently packed with MVP candidates.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJosh Allen Seen In Walking Boot After Injuring Foot In Bills' Loss To BucsJosh Allen injured his foot during the Bills' loss to the Buccaneers, Sunday.By Cole Blake
- SportsBaker Mayfield Praises Josh Allen's Historic Contract: "Good For The Quarterback Position"Baker Mayfield says Josh Allen's massive contract extension is "good for the quarterback position overall."By Cole Blake