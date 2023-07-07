For the longest time, Josh Allen seemed to be a ride-or-die lifer with long-time partner Brittany Williams. The pair had been friends since childhood and had dated since 2017. Williams followed Allen to Buffalo after he was drafted into the NFL in 2018. Perhaps his biggest fan, the couple quietly broke up in early 2023.

However, rumors quickly began to spread about who Allen was subsequently dating. On May 27, Allen was spotted in New York with actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld. A few days later, they appeared to go out again to grab sushi. This led to rumors that the pair were dating. Despite this, neither camp publicly admitted to the relationship. A source also appeared to confirm the relationship to several gossip outlets.

New Pictures Confirm Allen-Steinfeld Relationship

TORONTO, ON – MAY 15: Josh Allen, quarterback of the Buffalo Bills, catches balls in the outfield during batting practice ahead of the MLB game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre on May 15, 2023 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

New photos published by TMZ appear to confirm that Allen and Steinfeld are more than just friends. The images were reportedly taken in Mexico, where Allen and Steinfeld are allegedly vacationing. The pictures show the pair in a tiled swimming pool, with several images showing the presumed couple making out and cuddling. The photographer also got them either taking a selfie or spotting the photographer.

This appears to all but confirm that the couple is legit, even though they still haven’t released anything publicly. At the very least, they seem to be very happy together and having a good time. Perhaps we will see Steinfeld at a handful of Bills games later this year. The Allen-led Bills are once again looking to find that ever-elusive Super Bowl berth. The team did some fairly significant overhauling in the offseason and will open their season against the Jets on September 11. What do you think about the pairing of Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld? Let us know in the comments. Follow all the latest sports and relationship news here at HotNewHipHop.

