Josh Allen Net Worth 2023: What Is The NFL Star Worth?

Josh Allen, the dynamic quarterback of the Buffalo Bills, has made significant waves in the NFL since his debut. As of 2023, his net worth is estimated to be around $14 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. But how did he amass such wealth in a relatively short period? Let's delve into his journey.

Born on May 21, 1996, in Firebaugh, California, Josh Allen's early life was rooted in a 3,000-acre cotton farm. Despite showcasing his football prowess in high school, major college football programs overlooked him. This initial setback didn't deter Allen. He enrolled at Reedley College, a junior college, thanks to a familial connection with one of the assistant coaches. His talent shone through, and after a year, he secured a transfer to the University of Wyoming.

The NFL Draft And Buffalo Bills Journey

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 11: Quarterback Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills passes the ball in the game between the Buffalo Bills vs the New York Jets on Monday Night Football at MetLife Stadium on September 11, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

Allen had aspirations of being selected in the 2017 NFL draft. However, fate had other plans, and he wasn't picked. Instead of being disheartened, he returned to Wyoming and graduated in December 2017. His perseverance paid off the following year. In the 2018 NFL draft, the Buffalo Bills chose him as the seventh overall pick.

His entry into the Bills wasn't smooth sailing. After signing a fully-guaranteed four-year $21 million contract in July 2017, Allen found himself competing for the starting position against AJ McCarron and Nathan Peterman. While McCarron was traded to the Raiders, Allen initially lost the starting position to Peterman. However, by September 2018, Peterman was benched, and Allen was promoted to the starting position. His leadership qualities were evident when he was named the team captain ahead of the 2019 season. Under his guidance, the Bills reached the AFC Championship in the 2020-21 season.

Financial Aspects Of Josh Allen's Career

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 16: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills reacts after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 24-20 at Arrowhead Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

With a salary of $5.3 million per season, Allen's earnings from the NFL form a significant portion of his net worth. His four-year contract with the Bills, worth $21 million, further solidified his financial standing. Endorsements, brand collaborations, and other ventures outside the gridiron also contribute to his wealth.

Conclusion

Josh Allen's journey from a small-town boy to an NFL star is nothing short of inspirational. His resilience, talent, and leadership have not only earned him respect in the football community but also a net worth that reflects his hard work. As he continues to play and achieve more in the NFL, it's evident that his net worth will only grow in the coming years.