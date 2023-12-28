Josh Allen & Hailee Steinfeld Rumors Resurface After Actress Spotted Flying To Buffalo

Rumors that Bills quarterback Josh Allen and actress Hailee Steinfeld have resurfaced during the NFL Christmas slate. Steinfeld was spotted boarding a flight from LA to Buffalo soon after the Bills beat the Chargers on December 23. Given the destination of Steinfeld's flight, it has re-ignited speculation that she is dating the Bills' starting QB.

Rumors first emerged back in May when the pair were spotted making out at a private villa in Mexico. The images, first published by TMZ, came a few months after Allen was declared single for the first time in a long time. For the longest time, Josh Allen seemed to be a ride-or-die lifer with long-time partner Brittany Williams. The pair had been friends since childhood and had dated since 2017. Williams followed Allen to Buffalo after he was drafted into the NFL in 2018. Furthermore, Allen's breakup was surrounded with a Deuxmoi claim that Allen had gotten a bartender in Wyoming pregnant.

Josh Allen & Bills Eyeing Playoff Berth

Entering the penultimate week of the NFL season, Josh Allen and the Bills have an 87% chance of making the playoffs and can potentially earn a playoff berth if they beat the Patriots and other results go their way. However, it's not been as much of a dominant season from the Bills as many people were expecting. They are 9-6, after going 13-3 twice in the last three seasons. Despite this, the Bills have won four of their five games and have also won three straight.

Elsewhere in the NFL, Russell Wilson reportedly expects to be a free agent in the 2024 offseason following his benching by the Broncos. According to reports from Bleacher Report and ESPN, Wilson fully expects to be cut because he refused to defer his injury guarantee to 2025. Wilson's weighty contract includes an injury protection clause if he is unable to pass a physical in March 2024. However, Wilson was reportedly asked to defer that guarantee to 2025 and refused. According to Dianna Russini of ESPN, the threat of benching was leveled at Wilson earlier in the season because of this. At the time of writing, Jarrett Stidham will start the last two games of the Broncos' season.

