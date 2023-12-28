Cam Newton Disputes Deebo Samuel Claims: "I Ain't Got Your Number To Call You"

Cam Newton has responded to Deebo Samuel's claims that the former QB has been blowing up his phone after the 49ers fell to the Ravens on Christmas Day. "Big fan, still a fan. I still f-ck with you. But I ain't got your number to call you. It was very believable, I had to go and check to make sure I didn't call you. But I ain't got your number. Whoever is calling you, it ain't me," Newton said.

Samuel made his claims during an appearance on Up & Adam while defending his quarterback, Brock Purdy. The Ravens completely routed the 49ers in the late Christmas Day game. Baltimore picked off Purdy four times, eventually forcing the Niners to sub in Sam Darnold. Samuel had been responding to the wave of criticism against Purdy when he called out Newton.

Cam Newton Sues Ex For Bentley

However, feuding with Deebo isn't the only beef Newton has been involved in this year. Back in October, Newton sued his ex-girlfriend Kia Proctor over possession of a 2017 Bentley. According to legal documents seen by RadarOnline, Newton alleges that Proctor was given the car on the understanding that she would return it in the event that they broke up. The couple, who have four children together, broke up in 2019 after Newton fathered a child with another woman while Proctor was pregnant.

Online, a majority of people seemed to back Proctor over Newton. "Broke up in 2019 but came to collect the car in 2023 🙄 chiiile, EVERYTHING a man gifts you should be in YOUR name," one person commented. "After I push out 4 kids, and you got a side baby, that’s my Bentley chief," added another. "He wrong. He cheated on her and got the other woman pregnant. she had all them kids for him. The least he could do is let her have 2017 car he really don’t care about," noted a third. Newton has not publicly commented on the lawsuit, nor has Proctor.

