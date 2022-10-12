Every single year, the NFL produces between three to five MVP candidates. The vast majority of these candidates are quarterbacks, and in recent years, this has ultimately become the award for best QB. With that being said, there are still plenty of amazing players in the league, and so far this season, we have seen at least four men enter the running for MVP.

The MVP race will be highly debated throughout the season, and shows like First Take will be there the entire way. For instance, Stephen A. Smith, Domonique Foxworth, and Chris Russo all had a spirited conversation about who should be the MVP, five games into the season.

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for ESPN

Russo began with Jalen Hurts, whose Eagles are currently 5-0. From there, Foxworth picked Micah Parsons, who has done so much for the Cowboys’ defense. Finally, Smith came out and picked Josh Allen, which is probably the correct answer right now.

As Smith explained in the clip below, Allen has blown teams out of the water, and while he might have had a bad game against Miami, he has still shown that he is MVP caliber. Of course, Allen plays Patrick Mahomes this weekend, and if he wins that game, then Allen will skyrocket to the lead candidate for the award.

Give us your pick for MVP, in the comments section down below.