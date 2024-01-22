Stephen A Smith & Shannon Sharpe Team Up On Dan Orlovsky During Heated Josh Allen Debate

Stephen A Smith and Shannon Sharpe have proven to be a dynamic duo on First Take. Overall, they have made the show extremely fun to watch. Although First Take was good prior to Shannon's arrival, there is no doubt fans love him. He was great with Skip Bayless, and now, he gets to excel in an environment that isn't as hostile. Moreover, the NFL playoffs are on right now, which means Shannon is in his element. He won three Super Bowls, so he certainly knows which players and teams are ready for the moment.

Last night, the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen ultimately fell to the Kansas City Chiefs. It was their third-straight loss to the Chiefs in the Mahomes-Allen era, and many are wondering if the team is cursed. On First Take this morning, Dan Orlovsky was still high on Allen. He felt like the QB played well and it was the players around him who failed him. However, the debate got pretty heated as Sharpe and Smith said Allen fell short. Orlovsky couldn't believe what he was hearing, and the argument ensued.

Stephen A Smith x Shannon Sharpe Vs. Orlovsky

For the most part, Orlovsky is known for defending the quarterbacks, no matter what. In Smith and Sharpe's eyes, Allen simply didn't do enough. Moreover, he missed numerous throws on the Bills' final drive, which ultimately cost them dearly. It was a pretty entertaining segment, and one that completely frustrated Orlovsky. That said, the Chiefs will now go on to play the Baltimore Ravens in the NFC Championship game. It is going to be a matchup for the ages, and Chiefs fans are definitely nervous to play the best team in the league.

Let us know who you think won the debate, in the comments section down below. Also, tell us who you think is about to win the Super Bowl. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will always keep you informed on your favorite athletes.

