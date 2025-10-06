Yung Miami has been in the spotlight quite a bit as of late amid the Diddy trial. The artist's former beau is now going to prison for 50 months, and there is speculation that he could be out a lot sooner. Having said that, there has been renewed interest in Yung Miami's dating life.

For months, fans have been under the assumption that Miami is currently single. However, last night, during the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots game, fans were told the truth. Funny enough, it all started thanks to Yung Miami's comments about Buffalo Bills quarterback, Josh Allen. All she did was say his name with an emoji attached. However, it had some thinking that she was thirsting after the QB.

Of course, Josh Allen is married, and was playing football at the time of the tweet. While some say Miami's tweet as flirting, others simply saw it as her appreciating the quarterback's talent. When one fan told her that Allen was married, Yung Miami was quick to clap back. In fact, it was here where she revealed that she is now "taken."

Is Yung Miami in a Relationship?

At this time, it is unclear who Yung Miami is dating. Some may speculate that she is still with Diddy and quietly holding him down in prison. However, there is no real evidence to suggest something like this, beyond a character letter from before his sentencing.

Regardless, her proximity to the music mogul is certainly going to make any kind of relationship speculation that much more prominent. At the end of the day, she is a prominent figure in pop culture, and fans love to do their best digging.