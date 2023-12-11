Patrick Mahomes Rants To Josh Allen About Officiating: "Wildest F*cking Call I’ve Ever Seen"

Patrick Mahomes ranted about the officiating to Josh Allen following the Kansas City Chiefs' loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. While approaching him for a handshake on the field after the game, he yelled: “Wildest f*cking call I’ve ever seen. Offensive offsides in that moment, man. F*cking terrible.”

The complaints came after the game came down to an offsides call on Kadarius Toney in the final minutes. He had just scored what appeared to be, at the time, a game-winning touchdown after catching a lateral from Travis Kelce, but the refs called it back. Instead, the team lost 20-17 and fell to 8-5 on the season. They'll have to fight for home-field advantage in the playoffs in the coming weeks.

Patrick Mahomes Questions A Referee's Call

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 10: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after a call during the second half against the Buffalo Bills on December 10th at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Later in the night, Mahomes elaborated on why he was so upset while speaking with reporters. "I've played seven years (and) never had offensive offside called,'' Mahomes said, as noted by ESPN. "That's elementary school (stuff) we're talking about. There was no warning throughout the entire game. Then you wait until there's a minute left in the game to make a call like that? It's tough. Lost for words. It's tough. Regardless if we win or lose, just the end of another game and we're talking about the refs. It's just not what we want for the NFL and for football. What you want as a competitor is you practice all week to go out there and try to win and you want it to be about your team and that team and see what happens. You don't want to be talking about this stuff after the game. I'm not worried about if there was a flag on the next player or whatever, not a flag. I want to go out there and play and then see what happens at the end, see what the score is and then I can live with the results.''

Patrick Mahomes Furious After Chiefs' Loss

Patrick Mahomes was still upset about the offside call meeting with Josh Allen after the game. #Billsmafia pic.twitter.com/6TYGJ1xnS9 — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) December 11, 2023

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid also complained about the call. Be on the lookout for further updates on the Chiefs and Bills on HotNewHipHop.

