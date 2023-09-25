Patrick Mahomes Trolls Travis Kelce After Taylor Swift Attends Chiefs-Bears

Patrick Mahomes says he felt pressured to help Travis Kelce get a touchdown with Taylor Swift in attendance, Sunday.

Patrick Mahomes joked that he felt pressured to help get Travis Kelce a touchdown on Sunday after the Kansas City Chiefs' 41-10 blowout win over the Chicago Bears. Kelce's rumored girlfriend, Taylor Swift, watched on from Kelce’s family suite during the game.

"I heard she was in the house," Mahomes told FOX’s Erin Andrews after the win. "I felt a little bit of pressure. So, I knew I had to get it to Trav. And of course, it was on a route that Travis – he does his own thing and just makes up a route and I throw it to him. I think he wanted to get in the end zone just as much as all the Swifties wanted him to."

Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce Ahead Of Chiefs-Bears

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 24: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Swift's support at the game comes after weeks of speculation about a romance between Kelce and Swift. Speaking with ESPN, last week, Kelce called the media's focus on their relationship “hilarious.” “This is like the old school game called telephone, where everybody is just whispering in everybody’s ear,” he said, while adding that “no one actually knows what’s going on.” From there, he revealed that he did slide into Swift's DMs at one point: “I threw the ball in her court and told her, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit.’ We’ll see what happens in the near future.” It appears that Swift has followed through on Kelce's invite.

Patrick Mahomes On Taylor Swift's Attendance

As for the Chiefs, Sunday's victory brings their record up to 2-1 with a game against the struggling New York Jets, next Sunday. They are looking to repeat as Super Bowl champions after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles, last season.

