Josh Allen has been the leader of the Buffalo Bills for quite some time now. He has helped lead them to the playoffs on a consistent basis and there is this sense that he could win a Super Bowl. Additionally, he has helped lead them through the devastating incident involving Damar Hamlin.

Thankfully, Hamlin is okay and was even at the Bills’ playoff game on Sunday. Although his team lost, Hamlin appeared to be in good spirits as he cheered everyone on. Overall, it was great to see him in attendance considering where he was just two weeks ago.

Unfortunately, some people decided to come up with conspiracy theories about his health. There was this bizarre claim that he actually died and that the NFL was covering it up. Additionally, due to his face covering, people tried to say he was being cloned.

Josh Allen Speaks

During an appearance on Kyle Brandt’s Basement, Josh Allen addressed the conspiracy. As you can imagine, he was shocked that it exists. Furthermore, he immediately called it out for being baseless.

“Yeah, that’s stupid,” Allen said. “There’s absolutely zero chance. That’s the Damar Hamlin. That’s our guy…our brother. One, that’s Damar’s swag — he likes wearing that. Two, he was in the locker room with us pregame. So, yes. That was Damar.”

Quarterback Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills jogs onto the field wearing a Damar Hamlin shirt prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Overall, people don’t seem to be swayed by what Allen is saying. At this point, people just want to believe their dumb theories, regardless of their validity. Although Hamlin will likely show his face soon, even that won’t be enough for these people.

[Via]