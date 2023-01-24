Damar Hamlin suffered a very traumatic injury while playing against the Cincinnati Bengals two weeks ago. As many of you already know by now, Hamlin’s heart stopped on the field. Subsequently, he was resuscitated and taken to the hospital where he was put into a coma.

Additionally, Hamlin was evaluated for neurological damage. However, he was able to fully recover, which was great news for him and his family. Since that time, he has been released from the hospital, and on Sunday, he was in Buffalo to cheer on his teammates.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) in the second quarter of an NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs on October 16, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Damar Hamlin Conspiracies

Unfortunately, a large chunk of people have Damar Hamlin trending today, and for all of the wrong reasons. There are some people out there who believe Hamlin actually died on the field, and it is all because of the vaccine. These conspiracy theorists think that the NFL is trying to cover this up and that Hamlin is being played by some sort of clone.

Overall, these theories are simply ridiculous. After all, there would have to be a whole lot of coordination for this to happen. Moreover, Hamlin has shown his face to the camera on numerous occasions since the incident. However, since he opted to cover his face on Sunday, some people are letting their imaginations run wild. In the tweet below, Hamlin trolled those who are theorizing about his mortality.

Additionally, rational people who live in the real world are calling cap on all of this. In the various tweets below, people made it clear that they find all of this to be ridiculous. At this point, conjuring up such conspiracy theories to push an agenda is offputting, and people just don’t want to hear it.

Just saw why Damar Hamlin was trending… pic.twitter.com/9mEtX68BFO — The Big Akh (@MuslimBrotha) January 24, 2023

Oh god why did I click on the Damar Hamlin trend pic.twitter.com/poZORGPUoy — Derek for real (@DK_England) January 24, 2023

Y’all are right. Damar Hamlin is dead to all of you who think he’s dead. He’s alive for the rest of us.

Carry on, you morally bankrupt, entitled, no proof will ever be enough dolts.#deadmanwalking #clone



Keep improving, Damar! 🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/ReoiU4FrZa — Mipa49 (@solomissle13) January 24, 2023

For all you conspiracy theorist saying Damar Hamlin is did… here he is on FaceTime with Eagles RB Miles Sanders. pic.twitter.com/SINuV689W9 — LeRico (@247Edits) January 24, 2023

The Damar Hamlin conspiracy theorists are painfully dumb https://t.co/wGxS6t1SK2 — Johnny O'Dell (@JohnnyODell) January 24, 2023

Let us know what you think about these theories, in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from the sports world.

