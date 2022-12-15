Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady were fantastic teammates with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Together, they were able to win four Super Bowl titles, and are even considered the best QB/TE duo of all time. Although Gronk is now retired, they definitely still think about one another.

Brady is still playing, however, it is clear that his playing days are nearing an end. When they do come to a close, he will have a massive nine-figure deal waiting for him at Fox Sports. No one knows how Brady will do on TV, although Gronk seems to have an idea.

Rob Gronkowski #87 and Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in action against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Buccaneers defeated the Jets 28-24. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Rob Gronkowski Speaks

According to TMZ, Gronkowski was recently approached by paparazzi, who asked him about Brady’s TV deal. That’s when Gronk noted that he thinks Brady is cut it out for the booth. Overall, he has great football knowledge and is extremely charismatic.

“Tom’s gonna kill it,” Gronk said. “He knows football like no other. He can break down any player at any time. He’ll just present it to the screen, showing the strength and weaknesses. He can talk football like no other.”

Tom Brady #12 and Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talk during pregame warm-ups prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Brady haters probably don’t want to see him on their TVs anytime soon, however, all of this was inevitable. Tom is one of the GOATs, and people are going to want to hear his analysis of the game.

Let us know what you think of Brady's upcoming foray into television, in the comments below.

