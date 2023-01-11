Lamar Jackson is one of the best quarterbacks in the entire NFL when he is healthy. He has a dynamic skill set that even won him MVP of the league a few years ago. Unfortunately, he has yet to have the playoff success one would expect of a superstar.

Additionally, Jackson is now dealing with contract issues that put his future in Baltimore, in jeopardy. Now, however, Jackson is dealing with yet another injury that has ultimately kept him out of the Ravens’ lineup. With the playoffs just a few days away, fans were hoping he would be able to come back.

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson Sidelined Again

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Jackson missed practice again on Wednesday. Consequently, it is very likely that he will not be able to play this weekend against the Bengals. This is absolutely devastating for the Ravens’ chances, especially with Tyler Huntley missing time as well.

The Bengals have become one of the best teams in the league over the past few weeks. Having said that, the Ravens are going to need a miracle to come out on top here. If you’re a fan of the team, then this Jackson news is truly devastating stuff.

Thirty eight days after he sprained his PCL, Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson missed another practice and he is on track to miss his sixth straight game. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 11, 2023

In addition to Lamar Jackson not practicing today, Ravens’ QB Tyler Huntley did not throw a pass during the media viewing of Wednesday’s practice due to tendinitis in his right shoulder, via @jamisonhensley. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 11, 2023

With Jackson going through these injury issues, the Ravens front office will have even less incentive to sign him to guaranteed money. Overall, it is just a bad situation for both parties. Quite frankly, it would not be surprising to see some sort of divorce in the offseason. There are certainly a few teams out there who could use someone like Jackson.

Hopefully, Jackson is able to turn things around and have the career he has the potential to enjoy. In the meantime, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news from around the sports world.

[Via]