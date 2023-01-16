Lamar Jackson is one of the best quarterbacks in the entire NFL. Unfortunately, however, he has had to deal with some serious injury issues. Ultimately, a knee injury kept him out of the team’s Wild Card game on Sunday. Consequently, the team lost by just a touchdown. Had Jackson been there, it could have been a different story.

Of course, Jackson is currently dealing with a contract dispute. The Ravens superstar wanted more guaranteed money than the Ravens were willing to spend. Now, heading into the offseason, the Ravens have a dilemma on their hands. Effectively, they need to make some big decisions in regard to Jackson.

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson Franchise Tag

Subsequently, there is a ton of reporting being done in regard to Jackson. For instance, Ian Rapoport was on Good Morning Football this morning where he spoke about the Ravens’ plans. Overall, the Ravens want to keep Jackson and will offer him a long-term deal.

However, if Jackson doesn’t like the guaranteed money aspect, there is a good chance that he will decline. From there, the Ravens will just hit him with the franchise tag, as they would rather not lose him.

From @GMFB: What’s next for #Ravens QB Lamar Jackson? I visited the studio to discuss… pic.twitter.com/ax4Kc7x1oM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2023

In a report from Peter King, however, it was noted that the Ravens could use a different kind of franchise tag. This tag would allow other teams to offer Jackson a deal. From there, the Ravens can either match it, or let him walk for some draft compensation.

Per Peter King:

“I think it’s going to be hard for Jackson to get a long-term contract without significant protection for the team. Which means, to me, a significant likelihood that the Ravens may use the non-exclusive franchise tag for Jackson. If he agrees to a contract with another team, the Ravens could match it or be awarded two first-round picks (or a different deal the two teams could negotiate) if the Ravens do not match it.“

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

Based on these reports, it is clear that the Ravens know they need Jackson. Whether or not they will throw the proper money at him, remains to be seen.

