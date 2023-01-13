Lamar Jackson has been dealing with a PCL injury over the last few weeks. As everyone knows, Jackson is a mobile quarterback which means he is constantly needing his knee to function. Without proper knee flexibility, he simply isn’t at his absolute best.

Overall, this is bad news for the Ravens, who truly need Jackson if they want to beat the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend. Additionally, Jackson has not practiced in weeks and it seems like he will be out for the Wild Card round. This was ultimately confirmed by Jackson in a series of tweets.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens drops back to pass against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson Speaks

Below, you can see that Jackson is upset about missing the playoffs. He noted that he wishes he could be playing with his teammates. However, the state of his injury makes this next to impossible.

“Thank you everyone for your support and concerns regarding my injuries. I want to give you all an update as I am in the recovery process. I’ve suffered a PCL grade 2 sprain on the borderline of a strain 3,” Jackson wrote. “There is still inflammation surrounding my knee and my knee remains unstable. I’m still in good spirits, as I continue with treatments on the road to recovery. I wish I could be out there with my guys more than anything but I can’t give a 100% of myself to my guys and fans I’m still hopeful we still have a chance.”

If you’re a Ravens fan, this sucks. It also hurts because Jackson may not even be with the team next year. Contract extension issues have led to some friction, and Jackson would be well within his right to explore opportunities with another team.

