Skip Bayless has had a busy few weeks. Between insulting Shannon Sharpe and disrespecting Damar Hamlin, Bayless is not very popular right now. However, he is still very much employed by Fox Sports, and that is definitely not going to change anytime soon.

Whether you love him or hate him, it is clear that Skip is very entertaining. Overall, one could even liken what he does to performance art. He is always putting on a persona, and it is ultimately what has kept him so popular, for better or for worse.

ESPN journalist Skip Bayless attends IAVA 7th Annual Heroes Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on November 12, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for IAVA)

Skip Bayless on Lamar Jackson

Today, Skip and Shannon spoke about the Lamar Jackson situation. Jackson is injured and will not play for the Ravens this weekend during their Wild Card game against the Bengals. Consequently, Bayless believes Lamar is actually giving up on the Ravens. However, he is only doing so as the Ravens gave up on him first.

“If Lamar wanted to play for his team this weekend, he would. If he had been paid, he’d be out there. He quit on them because they quit on him,” Skip said. “Lamar Jackson wouldn’t think twice about playing vs the Bengals on Sunday if he had been paid. It’s all about the contract.”

Lamar Jackson wouldn't think twice about playing vs the Bengals on Sunday if he had been paid. It's all about the contract. More @undisputed, now on FS1. https://t.co/kFUAqxWqIT — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 13, 2023

Sharpe echoed these sentiments as he said “two things that help injuries the most: ice and money.” Needless to say, both Undisputed hosts are firm on the idea that had Jackson been paid properly, he would be on the field right now.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson ruled out for Wild Card round:



“Two things that help injuries the most: ice and money.” — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/OI5gfcjGas — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 13, 2023

Jackson himself has stated that his injury is pretty bad and that he wishes he could play. Overall, it has not been a great couple of seasons for Jackson who has consistently gotten injured toward the end.

