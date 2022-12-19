Skip Bayless is one of the biggest Cowboys fans when it comes to analysts on TV. For years, he has tried to convince himself that any given year is the one in which they will go back to the Super Bowl. Overall, Skip has yet to be proven right, even when the team is having a good season.

Last night, the Cowboys broke the hearts of all of their fans, including Bayless. This is because the team blew a 17-point lead against the Jacksonville Jaguars. They ultimately lost the game in overtime, and it was truly embarrassing. There couldn’t have been a worse way for the team to lose that game.

ESPN journalist Skip Bayless attends IAVA 7th Annual Heroes Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on November 12, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for IAVA)

Skip Bayless Reacts

Subsequently, Bayless had to talk about the game during this morning’s episode of Undisputed. Following a viral week, Bayless had to face Shannon Sharpe, who was ready with the Cowboys slander. Instead of arguing with Sharpe, Skip decided to agree with his co-host. Simply put, Bayless has had enough of this team’s underachieving ways.

“I was disgusted by much of what I saw. My Cowboys have been looking ahead to the Eagles since the game in Philly,” Bayless wrote. As Skip described, the Cowboys take on the league-leading Eagles on Saturday in Dallas. This is a huge game for the Cowboys, and it seems like that’s all they care about right now.

If you are a fan of the Cowboys, this is not good news heading into the postseason. They will have to start their campaign on the road, and it is likely they might play a team like the 49ers. If that’s the case, then “America’s Team” might be headed towards another early exit.

Let us know what you think of Bayless’ assessment, in the comments section below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sports world.

