Skip Bayless is the biggest Dallas Cowboys fan there is. Whenever the team is playing well, Bayless is absolutely nauseating about it, and when they’re bad, well, he is the exact same person. As sports fans, his commentary can be hard to avoid, even if you mute him and block him every which way.

These days, Bayless has been excited about his Cowboys even without Dak Prescott at quarterback. The team is currently fielding Cooper Rush, who had a solid outing last week which propelled the Cowboys over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

On Monday night, the Cowboys played their division rival, the New York Giants, and they eventually won in a tight game that had Bayless sweating at times. In true Skip fashion, however, he decided to take to Twitter where he could be as cringy as possible.

In the video down below, Bayless gloats about his Cowboys while the camera is just a little too close to his face. This then leads to praise for none other than Cooper Rush who did just enough to win the game.

If the Cowboys continue to win with Rush at QB, then Skip is only going to have more reasons to act like this. With Dak coming back, fans of opposing NFC East teams are going to need to brace themselves for more cringe.