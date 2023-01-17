Skip Bayless is perhaps the biggest Cowboys fan on TV, aside from Michael Irvin. Every time Bayless is on Undisputed, you can hear him deliver some unique takes about his Cowboys. Overall, he comes across as a homer, and it never fails to make Shannon Sharpe laugh.

On Monday night, Bayless was sweating from the comfort of his home as the Cowboys took on the Buccaneers. Bayless understood that this was a huge game for the franchise, and somehow, they delivered. The Cowboys knocked off Tom Brady by a score of 31-14. Subsequently, Bayless was quite the happy camper.

Skip Bayless attends the 16th Annual Webby Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on May 21, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images)

Skip Bayless Reacts

Immediately after his big win, Bayless took to Twitter where he gloated about the situation. Of course, this could have been a disaster for Skip. Had the Cowboys lost, Bayless would have received Sharpe’s full wrath. However, Bayless will now get to gloat on this morning’s show.

“FINALLY: The Dallas Cowboys win their first road playoff game in 30 years. I was there that day – Jan. 17, 1993 – at Candlestick,” Bayless wrote. “Thank you, Dak Prescott, for playing the game of your life at GOAT.” Needless to say, Bayless was more than happy about what took place last night.

HOW BOUT THEM COWBOYS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 17, 2023

FINALLY: The Dallas Cowboys win their first road playoff game in 30 years. I was there that day – Jan. 17, 1993 – at Candlestick. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 17, 2023

Thank you, Dak Prescott, for playing the game of your life at GOAT. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 17, 2023

Additionally, Skip made sure to react to the pitiful performance from Cowboys kicker Brett Maher. Maher missed his first four point after attempts, which was simply ridiculous. Eventually, he made the last one, and thankfully, it had no real impact on the outcome of the game. Now, however, the Cowboys might need to find a new kicker.

What tears me up about Brett the Fret Maher is … HE WAS SO GOOD THIS SEASON. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 17, 2023

As for Bayless, this was a great night for him that he will never forget. We just pray for Shannon Sharpe this morning as he will be facing a different kind of beast.

Let us know what you thought of last night’s game, in the comments down below.

