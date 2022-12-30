Skip Bayless is one of the biggest Cowboys fans out there. Ever since becoming an analyst on TV, Bayless has ridden for his Cowboys. Unfortunately, they haven’t given him too much to cheer about, especially when it comes to the postseason. Overall, they have done very little in the Dak Prescott era, and it remains to be seen if they ever will.

Last night, the Cowboys played a Thursday Night showdown against the Tennessee Titans. In the end, they won 27-13, however, it wasn’t the showing that Bayless was truly hoping for. Instead, the Cowboys were sloppy at times and ultimately benefitted from the Titans’ long list of injuries.

Sports journalist and television personality, Skip Bayless prepares for First Take, ESPN2’s daily sports talk show, on Friday morning, August 30, 2013. Bayless participates in debate with Stephen A. Smith as he does everyday, during their two hour morning program from 10am – noon. (Photo by Christopher Capozziello/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Skip Bayless Vs. Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott scored a touchdown in last night’s game, however, he did very little aside from that. He is simply not the running back he used to be, and Bayless was very quick to point that out. In fact, he wished for Tony Pollard to rush back from his injury.

“Get healthy soon, Tony Pollard,” Skip said. “Without you, Zeke gets exposed as more of a fullback than a halfback. One yard and a cloud of disgust.”

I'm sorry, I can't do it tonight. They don't deserve it. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 30, 2022

Get healthy soon, Tony Pollard. Without you, Zeke gets exposed as more of a fullback than a halfback. One yard and a cloud of disgust. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 30, 2022

On Undisputed, Bayless offered up more of the same in terms of analysis. However, he decided to take the heat off of Elliott and instead, put it on the entire team.

“I needed a 40-0 statement,” Bayless said. “I needed them to rocket fuel the momentum that they relaunched against Philadelphia after blowing it all at Jacksonville. It was one of those nights on a national stage where you need to flex your firepower.”

I needed them to rocket fuel the momentum that they relaunched against Philadelphia after blowing it all at Jacksonville. It was one of those nights on a national stage where you need to flex your firepower. More @undisputed, now on FS1. https://t.co/AxB7NknkIk — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 30, 2022

Hopefully, for Skip, his Cowboys can start getting back on track a bit. After all, the playoffs are almost here and once again, they are looking to avoid another first-round exit.

[Via]