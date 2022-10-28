LeBron James has always been an avid football fan. He played the sport in high school and there was even a rumor that he would try out for the NFL back in 2011 during the lockout.

For years, LeBron’s favorite team was the Dallas Cowboys. LeBron was a child of the 90s, so he got to see the Cowboys play some of their best football, winning three Super Bowls with Troy Aikman. These days, however, LeBron has ditched the Cowboys and typically can be found celebrating the Cleveland Browns.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

During an Instagram Live session last night, LeBron explained to Maverick Carter why this is the case. Essentially, LeBron took issue with how the Cowboys dealt with the anthem protests. Some players were told they’d never play for the team again if the knelt, and LeBron did not like that at all.

“I had to sit down on the Cowboys man,” James said. “It’s just things that were going on when guys were kneeling and guys were having the freedom of speech and wanted to do it in a very peaceful manner. A lot of people in they front office and a lot of people that ran the organization was like, ‘If you do that around here, then you will never play for this franchise again.’ I just didn’t think that was appropriate.”

Jerry Jones eventually came around the kneeling protests. Back in 2017, Jones knelt alongside his players prior to a game, although it felt like some sort of PR stunt.

Of course, kneeling was a form of protest ushered into the league by the likes of Colin Kaepernick. Kap was eventually blackballed for his protests, and he has yet to get another job in the NFL, since. It is a harsh reality, and while kneeling eventually became commonplace, very few players actually do it anymore.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones kneels with team before national anthem https://t.co/vNAUN7zuZD pic.twitter.com/VI2PLzZEMa — The Hill (@thehill) September 26, 2017

