Ezekiel Elliott
- SportsDak Prescott Reveals How He Feels About Ezekiel Elliott's ReleaseDak is losing one of his best friends on the Cowboys roster.By Alexander Cole
- SportsEzekiel Elliott To Be Released By The CowboysThe Cowboys are changing things up.By Alexander Cole
- SportsSkip Bayless Rips Ezekiel Elliott Despite Cowboys WinBayless was not happy with what he saw from his Cowboys last night.By Alexander Cole
- FootballCowboys' Damontae Kazee Told Police He Was With Dak Prescott & Ezekiel Elliott Hours Before DWI ArrestKazee was arrested for DWI in mid-October.By Thomas Galindo
- FootballEzekiel Elliott Catches Yet Another Lawsuit Over Alleged Dog BitingThis marks the third lawsuit over Elliott's dogs in the past fourteen months.By Joe Abrams
- SportsEzekiel Elliott Sued After Dog Reportedly Bites Yet Another PersonThis isn't the first time Elliott's pet Rottweiler has been accused of biting people.By Alexander Cole
- SportsSkip Bayless "Horrified" By Ezekiel ElliottSkip Bayless is losing hope in the Dallas Cowboys running back.By Alexander Cole
- SportsEzekiel Elliott Speaks Out On Dak Prescott's Contract SituationEzekiel Elliott has confidence in his quarterback.By Alexander Cole
- SportsEzekiel Elliott Upset Following COVID-19 Diagnosis RevelationIt was revealed today that Ezekiel Elliott was diagnosed with the Coronavirus.By Alexander Cole
- SportsEzekiel Elliott & Other Cowboys Players Test Positive For COVID-19Numerous players from the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans were diagnosed with the virus.By Alexander Cole
- TVStephen A. Smith Laces Into Dak Prescott Over Recent ExploitsDak Prescott got caught disobeying social distancing orders and Stephen A. Smith is very disappointed about it.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDak Prescott & Ezekiel Elliott Appear To Break Quarantine TogetherDak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott didn't get the memo on social distancing.By Alexander Cole