Skip Bayless is one of the most polarizing people in the sports television world. Some people love him for his trolling, while others think he is the worst thing to happen to sports discourse. Overall, this has made him a huge money-maker for Fox Sports 1, and that is why he remains employed.

As many of you know, Skip is a huge fan of the Cowboys. This year, they have been having a solid season. On Christmas Eve, they defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in an incredibly entertaining matchup. Subsequently, Bayless was able to have the best Christmas ever.

Skip Bayless Celebrates

Skip Bayless Celebrates

With Bayless feeling the Christmas cheer, he was able to have a good Sunday with his wife Ernestine. In the image down below, you can even see the sportscaster showcasing his new Dallas Cowboys poncho. Subsequently, we imagine he is going to wear this on the air whenever they win.

Ernestine gave me this as a “gag” gift. She calls it a Clint Eastwood poncho. Yesterday I was gifted mostly with Good, some occasional Bad … and just a little Ugly – the early Pick Six. Ride ‘em, Cowboys! pic.twitter.com/WSRQvEhHNZ — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 26, 2022

Today, Bayless was overjoyed while talking about his team. He noted that he thought the Cowboys played the perfect game, even if it was against the backup QB of the Eagles. Overall, Bayless is having the time of his life and he was ready for this moment.

“My Dallas Cowboys are going to have a very happy New Year. They made a statement that we are a potential Super Bowl team,” he said. “I give my Cowboys a 9 on the 1-10 impressive scale because there was no Jalen Hurts, but I do respect Gardner Minshew. I believe all told, this was their best game of the year.”

I give my Cowboys a 9 on the 1-10 impressive scale because there was no Jalen Hurts, but I do respect Gardner Minshew. I believe all told, this was their best game of the year. More @undisputed, now on FS1. https://t.co/vVJoDb9WuL — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 26, 2022

The Cowboys probably won’t win their division, however, they will be a threat in the postseason. If somehow they do win the title, then there is no stopping Bayless from being a complete menace.

