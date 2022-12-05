Lamar Jackson exited the Ravens’ 10-9 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday with an apparent knee injury. Head coach John Harbaugh says that the injury is not “season-ending.”

“(It’s) not a season-ending type of knee,” Harbaugh said following the victory.

He continued: “We’ll get more tests tomorrow and let you know how long it’s going to be. We’ll see. Hopefully have something for you tomorrow afternoon, certainly by Wednesday be more definitive. But it’s going to to be a number. You know, days to weeks, we’ll see. We’ll see if he can go back this week. If not, he’ll be sometime after that shortly.”

Jackson went down on the final play of the first quarter. He had been sacked from behind by Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper.

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley replaced Jackson for the rest of the game. Huntley led the team on a game-winning drive at the end of the fourth quarter.

He finished with 27-of-32 passing for 187 yards and an interception. On the ground, he also added 41 yards and the game-winning touchdown.

Jackson’s health is crucial for the upcoming off-season as he’s in his fifth-year option and is not under contract for next year.

With Jackson potentially set to miss time, the Ravens sit at 8-4 and are atop the AFC North standings.

Last season, Jackson was sidelined in a similar situation with an ankle injury in Week 14. The Ravens were 8-4, but lost their next five straight without their star quarterback, leading them to miss the postseason.

Coach Harbaugh says it's not a season ending injury for Lamar Jackson. pic.twitter.com/Nf0ZoUyHIi — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 4, 2022

